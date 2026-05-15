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Donald Trump’s Policies Are Crushing American Farmers!
From rising fuel and fertilizer costs tied to the Iran conflict, to tariffs and economic uncertainty, farmers across the country are feeling squeezed from every direction.
May 15, 2026
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