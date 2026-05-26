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Donald Trump's Racist Redistricting Plans Are Failing!

Major redistricting losses were handed to Trump allies in Alabama and South Carolina as courts push back against maps designed to weaken Black political power and representation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 26, 2026

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