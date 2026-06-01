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Donald Trump's Summer Celebrations Are Falling Apart!

Artists are backing out, organizers are scrambling, and the administration is in full panic mode. What was supposed to be a victory lap is looking more and more like a public relations disaster!
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 01, 2026

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