Thank you Dr. Shively Smith, Courtney, Skutt Hope, Angie T, KittyKat Lo, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Donald Trump's Summer Celebrations Are Falling Apart!
Artists are backing out, organizers are scrambling, and the administration is in full panic mode. What was supposed to be a victory lap is looking more and more like a public relations disaster!
Jun 01, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts