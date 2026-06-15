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Donald Trump's Tacky UFC Birthday Party Is an Embarrassment!

This morning, we're breaking down Trump's bizarre UFC birthday celebration on the White House lawn. Is this the People's House or a reality pay-per-view event?
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 15, 2026

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