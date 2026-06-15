President Donald Trump just landed in the French Alps for the high-stakes G7 summit, desperate to secure international validation for his newly announced framework deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. After starting this war in February unilaterally, Trump now needs his global peers to help bankroll and police the peace. He is aggressively pushing the narrative that he single-handedly averted a global catastrophe, one of his own making, hoping to pressure his reluctant counterparts into endorsing his vision for a reopened and permanently toll-free Strait of Hormuz.