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Amy B's avatar
Amy B
4h

WHO MADE MONEY AFTER THESE ANNOUNCEMENTS???

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Terry O’Reilly's avatar
Terry O’Reilly
4h

Why are the markets still responding to whatever comes out of Trump’s mouth/tweets at every moment? The whiplash is getting really painful. We’re all going to be in neck braces - which will be the only things holding us upright as our retirement accounts tank

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