On Friday night, President Trump issued what sounded like a final, unmistakable ultimatum.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Not a vague warning. A ticking clock, delivered in all caps, with the promise of targeting civilian energy infrastructure. And then, right as that deadline approached, he backed off.

Instead of missiles, Trump posted, “I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.”

And he moved his original deadline, saying he would “POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD…”

If this feels familiar, it should. This is the same pattern we’ve seen with tariffs, shutdown threats, and red lines that dissolve the moment they are tested. Set a dramatic deadline. Generate maximum attention. Then extend it, delay it, or quietly abandon it and hope people move on.

The problem is Iran is obviously not playing along. Within minutes of Trump’s post claiming progress, Iran publicly contradicted him. Their foreign minister said there had been no negotiations, no contact, and no shift in posture. But there was still enough time for the markets to react in real time.

At 7:04 AM ET today, President Trump said the US and Iran had productive discussions to end the war.

By 7:10 AM ET, the S&P 500 surged 240 points, adding $2 trillion in market cap.

27 minutes later, Iran completely denied all of President Trump’s claims and said there had been no contact with the US.

By 8:00 AM ET, the S&P 500 had fallen 120 points, erasing $1 trillion in market cap. In less than an hour, that was a $3 trillion swing in the S&P 500 alone.

Share

Now, there is no explicit evidence of Trump allies committing insider trading. But it does not take much imagination to see how a well placed phone call, a well timed post, and a volatile market could create an opportunity for someone paying attention to make or save a fortune.

It’s bad enough that even Israel is raising concerns about whether these posts are moving markets. One official said, “I’d approach this cautiously, with a grain of salt. It’s early Monday morning in the U.S., the start of the trading week. Markets opened higher, largely as expected following the weekend reports on the negotiations and the latest statement by Donald Trump. That said, I wouldn’t view this move as a final step.”

Of course, Trump came out and said Iran was lying when state media called him a liar, and that Steve Witkoff had actually held recent talks with Iranian leadership. Trump refused to answer questions about who Witkoff was negotiating with.

And to Trump, all of this might be a game. But for the American people, it is not.

Here’s one indicator for the housing market. Google searches for “help with mortgage” have surged to the highest level in history, higher than during the 2008 financial crisis.

ARE YOU TIRED OF WINNING YET?

Leave a comment

So let’s do a quick recap of military action from over the weekend.

Trump threatened to blow up Iran’s civilian power plants if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said no and warned it would strike power stations across the region if attacked.

Trump then lifted sanctions on Iranian oil, giving them access to hundreds of millions of dollars.

And backed down from his threat of strikes.

When Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about the whiplash on Iranian oil sanctions, his response was that the administration was “jujitsuing the Iranians” on oil.

No sir, it looks a lot more like we are jujitsuing ourselves in the face.