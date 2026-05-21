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Pceandhrmny's avatar
Pceandhrmny
5h

Excellent writing, and quite frightening. My boycott of CBS begins tonight after Stephen signs off for the last time on The Late Show. Keep fighting the good fight, Don. 💙

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Stacy Burroughs's avatar
Stacy Burroughs
5h

Thank you Don. Beautifully written.

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