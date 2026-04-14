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Epstein Bombshell: Donald Trump Dementia Warning!
Backlash is mounting against Trump over the war in Iran, rising gas prices, and his latest unhinged attacks on the Pope. But now, his erratic behavior has many wondering...Is Trump in mental decline?
Apr 14, 2026
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