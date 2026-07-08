EVERYONE WANTS ACCOUNTABILITY. UNTIL IT COSTS THEM SOMETHING
In this era of politics there's a chance Graham Platner doesn't drop out, what does that say about this current cultural moment?
Graham Platner might not step down. And if he stays he might win.
Two women said he violated their consent. Jenny Racicot says he raped her. Lyndsey Fifield says he removed condoms during sex without telling her and laughed about it. Oh sneaky me. Both have corroboration. Both spoke before his candidacy made it convenient. Both deserve to be believed.