Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Jennifer Granville, Deeanna Burleson, Education is a lamp, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies!
What happens to the institutions, policies, & crises Donald Trump touches? From his handling of COVID to ongoing economic strain, Trump's decisions have contributed to instability and uncertainty.
May 04, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts