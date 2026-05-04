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Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies!

What happens to the institutions, policies, & crises Donald Trump touches? From his handling of COVID to ongoing economic strain, Trump's decisions have contributed to instability and uncertainty.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 04, 2026

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