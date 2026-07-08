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EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Benjamin Crump Speaks Out On Nolan Wells Case!

Don is joined by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump for the latest developments in the Nolan Wells case as the family searches for answers.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 08, 2026

Thank you Debbie Hupp, The Alfalfa Mail, Dana Britt, David Nadelson, Moon Mountain Studio, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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