Thank you James T Duffield, Martin D. Vasquez, KittyKat Lo, Sassy Sue, Kathleen Hamlin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Mississippi Judge Carlos Moore Weighs in on Nolan Wells Case
The Nolan Wells case continues to raise difficult questions, and tonight Don is joined by former Mississippi judge Carlos Moore to examine the latest developments.
Jul 15, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts