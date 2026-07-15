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EXCLUSIVE: Former Mississippi Judge Carlos Moore Weighs in on Nolan Wells Case

The Nolan Wells case continues to raise difficult questions, and tonight Don is joined by former Mississippi judge Carlos Moore to examine the latest developments.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 15, 2026

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