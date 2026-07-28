Thank you Rhiannon Frater, Carol, Jamie Lee, Jill B., Gretchen Theodorakis, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Explosive New Audio in Nolan Wells Investigation Raises More Questions!
Don breaks down the latest after newly released audio raises even more questions about what happened in Nolan's final hours.
Authors
Recent Posts