Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

FBI Investigates Death Threats in Nolan Wells Case!

The FBI is now investigating reported death threats against friends of Nolan Wells as the investigation continues to unfold.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 17, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., ann schneider, Melissa Tart, James T Duffield, Brandi H, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture