Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
13h

Good morning Don and TGIF!

Sometimes not knowing is the hard part!

Thank you for highlighting the Orcas. They are brilliant animals.

This newsletter is a perfect bite sized synopsis!

Reply
Share
Dori Levy's avatar
Dori Levy
12h

Thank you guys! That orca story was wild!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture