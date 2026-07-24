Friday, July 24, 2026

WANT TO BE LUCKY? START HERE.

Good morning!

Happy Friday.

This week has been…a lot.

So before we all disappear into the weekend, grab your coffee and spend a few minutes with me. There are plenty of stories competing for your attention today. Here are the ones I think are actually worth talking about.

Let’s get into it.

🍋 THEY SAID THE AUTOPSY WOULD BRING ANSWERS. IT DIDN’T.

I’ve been thinking about this story all morning.

Maybe because it reminds me how uncomfortable we’ve become with uncertainty.

The independent autopsy in the death of Nolan Wells is out, and instead of settling the debate, it opened up even more questions.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death undetermined.

That doesn’t mean homicide.

It doesn’t mean suicide.

It means investigators don’t have enough evidence to confidently say either one.

The report also documents injuries involving Wells’ head and neck that are now drawing renewed attention. Ben Crump says those findings deserve further investigation and believes this case is far from over.

I know a lot of people want a simple answer.

There isn’t one.

Not yet.

And pretending otherwise doesn’t help this family—or anyone else trying to understand what happened.

DON’S TAKE

The hardest words in journalism are:

“We don’t know yet.”

Sometimes they’re also the most honest.

🍋 THE DOJ JUST BACKED DOWN…AND THAT SHOULD MATTER TO EVERY AMERICAN.

Here’s a story that didn’t get nearly enough attention.

The Justice Department withdrew subpoenas it issued to New York Times reporters after a federal judge questioned how the government handled the case.

Now, if you’re thinking, “I don’t even read The New York Times,” stay with me.

Because this isn’t really about one newspaper.

It’s about whether the government should be able to force journalists to reveal confidential sources.

Every administration leaks information when it helps them.

Every administration investigates leaks that hurt them.

The question is how far the government should be allowed to go.

If people inside government believe they’ll be exposed every time they speak to a reporter, many simply won’t come forward. And when that happens, stories about corruption, waste and abuse often never become public in the first place.

Whether you love the media or can’t stand us, that’s something worth thinking about.

DON’S TAKE

You don’t have to trust the press.

But you should never want the government deciding who reporters can talk to.

🍋 YOUR NEXT BIG PURCHASE MAY HAVE JUST GOTTEN MORE EXPENSIVE.

Let’s end this section with something that could hit a little closer to home.

President Trump announced another round of tariffs on dozens of countries.

You’ll hear politicians spend the next few days arguing over whether they’re good or bad.

Here’s what matters to you.

Tariffs are paid by American importers, and those costs are often passed along to consumers. That means products like appliances, electronics, furniture and clothing can become more expensive.

Supporters argue tariffs protect American jobs and strengthen the country’s position in trade negotiations.

Critics argue they’re a tax that eventually shows up in higher prices.

Whatever your politics, you’ll probably judge this policy the same way you judge most things.

By looking at your bank account.

DON’S TAKE

Every economic policy eventually ends up in one place.

Your wallet.

That’s where you’ll decide whether it worked.

🍋 OIL IS BACK ABOVE $100. HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD CARE.

If you’re wondering why economists get nervous every time oil jumps, it’s because oil touches almost everything.

Not just the price you pay at the pump.

Think about the truck that delivers groceries to your neighborhood store. The plane that brings fresh produce across the country. The package sitting on your porch this afternoon.

When oil prices climb, those costs have a way of working their way through the economy.

Does that mean gas prices are about to skyrocket?

Not necessarily.

But it’s one more thing worth keeping an eye on if you’re already feeling squeezed by higher prices.

DON’S TAKE

Inflation doesn’t always announce itself.

Sometimes it just quietly shows up…one receipt at a time.

🍋 BEFORE YOU MAKE THAT SALAD…CHECK YOUR FRIDGE.

There’s another food safety alert this morning, and this one involves Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause days—or even weeks—of severe stomach illness.

Health officials are tracing illnesses linked to contaminated produce, and if you’ve recently bought packaged salads or fresh vegetables, it’s worth taking a minute to check the latest recall information.

Most healthy adults recover, but symptoms can linger if they’re not treated.

This is one of those stories that’s easy to scroll past.

Until it happens to you.

DON’S TAKE

It takes 30 seconds to check a recall.

That’s a pretty good investment.

🍋 SCIENTISTS JUST WATCHED SOMETHING THEY’D NEVER SEEN BEFORE.

Let’s end the week with something that made me smile.

Marine researchers recently captured a group of orcas doing something they hadn’t documented before—working together to tear apart a giant ocean sunfish with remarkable coordination.

One whale distracted it.

Others moved in.

The entire group worked almost like a football team running a perfectly practiced play.

Nature never runs out of surprises.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything…

It reminds you that you haven’t.

DON’S TAKE

Never lose your curiosity.

The world is still full of things that can surprise you.

🍋 LUCKY SLICES

Markets are watching tariffs, oil prices and earnings all at once. It could make for another bumpy week ahead.

The DOJ’s leak investigation isn’t over, even though the subpoenas for New York Times reporters have been withdrawn.

Weekend challenge: Put the phone down for an hour. The news will still be here when you get back.

If this newsletter made you think, laugh or taught you something new, send it to one person today.

That’s how Lucky Lemon 7 keeps growing.

If you’re enjoying these morning conversations, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It helps us do more original reporting, more interviews, and more independent journalism.

I’ll see you on Hot Topics Live and then again for Lemon Live at Five.

Until then…

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay Lucky.