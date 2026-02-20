Having known Jesse Jackson and his family for years when I lived in Chicago, I never experienced him as a headline. I experienced him as a presence.

You always knew when Jesse was in the room. Before the speech. Before the prayer. Before the cameras found him. He carried urgency like it was oxygen. He believed history did not move unless somebody pushed it.

I spoke to his children the morning after he passed. His daughter, Santita Jackson, told me they had lived with the possibility of his assassination their entire lives. Every march, every rally, every confrontation with power carried that shadow. So for him to reach 84, to die of age and illness rather than violence, she called that a blessing. That tells you something about the country he was navigating. It also tells you something about what this country chooses to honor.

When Charlie Kirk was killed, flags across the nation were ordered to half staff by Donald Trump, and he was praised as a civil rights icon. The full weight of presidential recognition moved swiftly. Yet when the Jackson family reportedly requested that Jesse lie in state at the United States Capitol, that request was reportedly denied by the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Those decisions speak. They reveal who is embraced ceremonially and who is remembered more quietly, even after reshaping the moral architecture of the nation.

Born in 1941 in Greenville, he came of age in a nation that enforced racial hierarchy with law and with terror. When he joined Martin Luther King Jr. and worked within the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, he wasn’t looking for proximity to greatness. He was preparing to wield power. And that’s what made Jesse different. He understood that symbolism without economics is hollow. In Chicago, when he pressured corporations to hire Black workers and invest in Black communities, he was making a point: dignity must be measurable. Justice must reach the paycheck. Integration without ownership leaves people applauding progress they still cannot afford.

He built the Rainbow Coalition because he saw alliances where others saw division. Black voters. Labor. Poor whites. Latinos. Farmers. The overlooked. He insisted they were not competitors for scraps but partners in power. That was radical then. In many ways, it still is. When he ran for president in 1984 and 1988, he expanded the political imagination of this country. He did not win the nomination. But he won millions of votes. He won contests. He proved that Black political ambition did not have to whisper. And whether people admit it or not, there is no Barack Obama without Jesse Jackson widening that path.

He was loud when we needed loud. Indignant when we needed indignation. Obstinate when we needed obstinance. Eloquent when we needed eloquence. Not a perfect man. But a good one. And the right one for the times he confronted. He once told me, when I asked about his missteps, “We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” He didn’t pretend to be flawless. He understood he was fighting in a flawed nation with flawed tools.

In his later years, illness slowed him. Parkinson’s. Progressive supranuclear palsy. The voice that once thundered softened. But the impact remained. His children grew up under threat because their father

refused to lower his voice in the face of injustice. That is a life of consequence. Keep hope alive wasn’t marketing. It was discipline. And it still is.

