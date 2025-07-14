They always tell on themselves eventually. That’s one of the things I’ve learned in journalism and in life. You give people enough rope and if their story is built on lies, they’ll either hang the truth or hang themselves.

Now we’re watching three of the MAGA movement’s loudest fire-starters - Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel - go down in the very blaze they helped ignite.

For years they pushed paranoia as strategy. They made distrust a currency. They sold a fantasy. That behind every closed door was a pedophile ring. That every death was a cover-up. That every institution was part of a massive coordinated lie. It wasn’t just politics. It was performance art. And they performed it to the hilt. But conspiracies, like myths, demand sacrifice. And when the monster fails to appear, when the big reveal fizzles, when reality doesn’t cooperate, someone still has to pay. And this time it’s them.

Normally I don’t waste time comparing the chaos of American politics to the poetry of Greek tragedy. Most of what we’re living through is too stupid to be profound. But sometimes the symmetry is too perfect to ignore. This summer’s MAGA meltdown is one of those moments.

You remember Icarus. The boy who flew too close to the sun. His wings were made of wax and feathers and despite every warning he kept rising. Higher. Bolder. Drunk on his own illusion. Until the sun melted what held him together and he came crashing down. That’s what we’re seeing now. Except the wings are built from clickbait and outrage and the sun is the truth.

Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel tied their reputations to one of the right’s most toxic and persistent obsessions! THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN CONSPIRACY. They promised secrets. They teased bombshells. They claimed the infamous client list was real and about to be released any day now. Pam Bondi told Fox News viewers she had it on her desk. Bongino suggested Epstein was murdered to protect the powerful. Patel hyped the whole thing like a pay-per-view event. They sold it because it sold.

But when the long-awaited documents finally dropped, they contained no new names. No master list. No murder plot. According to the Justice Department’s findings, which Bongino and Patel themselves co-signed in their official roles, Epstein died by suicide. Full stop. And that’s when the movement they fed turned on them.

Right-wing influencers, hungry for blood, accused Bondi of protecting the very deep state she once claimed to fight. Laura Loomer demanded her firing. Elon Musk floated the idea that Trump himself might be hiding something. Dan Bongino’s audience, already primed to believe that every disappointment is proof of betrayal, saw his silence as complicity. CNN reported Friday that Bongino is considering resigning. Patel, whose name once carried weight in MAGA circles, is suddenly invisible.

It’s not just ironic. It’s inevitable. You cannot build a movement on lies and act surprised when the lie comes for you. You cannot teach people to trust nothing and expect them to keep trusting you.

Bondi, Bongino, and Patel are not innocent. They are not victims. They knew better. Or they didn’t care. Or they were too dumb to know the difference. Either way, they climbed aboard a conspiracy they couldn’t control and now they’re getting thrown from the ride.

Let’s not forget. The evidence tying Donald Trump to Epstein (photos, quotes, plane logs, public praise) has existed for years. And yet these three stood at the front of the MAGA line insisting the corruption was always somewhere else. Over there. With the Democrats. With Clinton. With anyone but their own guy. They didn’t just sell a myth. They built their brand around it. And when reality finally kicked the door in, they had nothing left to offer.

So now they’re falling. Not because of liberals. Not because of the media. Not because of the deep state. But because they promised fire and delivered a flashlight.

The truth was never going to be enough for the millions they helped radicalize. The truth doesn’t trend. It doesn’t go viral. It doesn’t make you a star. But it does stick. And when it finally arrives, it burns through everything.

Maybe this is the ultimate case of the dog catching the car and getting run over by it. They thought they could ride the Epstein conspiracy into power, influence, and immortality. Instead, they got dragged down by the same lie they swore would lift them up.

Icarus never stood a chance. And neither did they.