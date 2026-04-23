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From MAGA Lies to Backpedaling Bullsh*t... Don't Fall For It!
From familiar talking points pushed by Karoline Leavitt and Kash Patel to a sudden wave of “we were wrong” from figures who once helped elevate Trump, the narrative is shifting fast.
Apr 23, 2026
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