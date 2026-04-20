We’ve long known Donald Trump is a liar. We’ve always known he’s a fraud, a man who conjured a working-class hero persona out of a gold-plated Manhattan penthouse and a $413 million inheritance. We know he inflates his wealth, deflates his many losses, and manufactures a version of reality so detached from fact that it would make a carnival barker blush.

But there was one thing, one stubborn, almost comforting thing, we thought we knew about him: Donald Trump is a New Yorker.

Born in Queens. Raised in the outer boroughs. Made his name, for better or catastrophically worse, on the Manhattan skyline. Whatever else you said about the man, the city was real. You could feel it in his cadence, his braggadocio, his pathological need to be the biggest and loudest thing in any room. New York made him. New York shaped him.

And then, on Thursday in Las Vegas, he looked at a tax roundtable script and asked, with apparent sincerity: “What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term.”