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Gas Prices Up & Tensions Rising in Iran...What’s Next?

We're breaking down the state of the U.S. economy as rising gas prices and a growing affordability crisis hit Americans where it hurts.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 01, 2026

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