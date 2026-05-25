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Godfrey on Comedy, the Kevin Hart Roast & Black MAGA

Don sits down with comedian Godfrey to break down the outrage over the Kevin Hart roast, culture wars in comedy, and the increasingly bizarre trend of people of color embracing MAGA politics.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 25, 2026

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