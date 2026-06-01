Happy Pride month, everyone.

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And you know who won’t be celebrating, at least publicly… Donald Trump. Yes, even though he has this ongoing habit of publicly obsessing over men’s looks. He just can’t help himself. He is constantly calling male reporters, world leaders, and athletes “handsome” or “beautiful.” We’ve seen him stop a White House press gaggle just to tell a reporter who flattered him, “Look how handsome he is.” He did it again with Paraguay’s President, calling him a “young handsome guy.” It is this totally fascinating contrast to the hyper-masculine, tough-guy persona he tries so hard to project to his base.