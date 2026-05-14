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Darlene's avatar
Darlene
1h

May he rest in peace. Prayers to his family.

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Amy Dalton's avatar
Amy Dalton
1h

Not gay. Not black. Not a man. Not particularly interested in sports. But as a grandmother to my lesbian granddaughter and her wife I'm glad that Jason Collins lived a life of integrity and courage. May those he loved and those who loved him have heart-easing memories.

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