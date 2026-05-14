I found out the way you find out most things these days. A text. Then a news alert. And that particular silence that follows when your phone tells you something your heart was not prepared to receive.

I went and found the last text he ever sent me.

December 12th. A Friday. I had reached out to say I was thinking about him and sending prayers. He wrote back past 10:30 at night. He had been through chemotherapy earlier that day. And what he wrote was that he hoped me and my family had a great holiday season.

That was the last time we spoke.

I want you to understand something about Jason Collins before I say anything else. He was a gentle giant. Tall in stature and just as tall in integrity and humanity and quiet bravery. The kind of person who, past 10:30 at night, after chemotherapy, is still thinking about somebody else. That was not an act. That was just who he was.

We were not close the way people imagine when they hear the word friends. We did not talk often. Months would go by. But when we did talk it felt like no time had passed at all. And I think I understand why. We had already shown each other everything. What did we have to hide. What did we have left to lose. We had both stood up in public and told the world exactly who we were. Both Black. Both gay. Both knowing what it costs a Black man in this country to say those two things out loud at the same time. That shared experience created something between us that did not need constant tending to stay alive. We were like some kind of strange twins, except he was way taller than me and considerably more athletic.

I remember having lunch with him in Los Angeles. He was exactly the same in person as he seemed from a distance. Warm. Unhurried. Not performing anything for anybody. The gentlest giant you have ever met in your life.

When he came out in Sports Illustrated in 2013 I wrote about it for The Advocate. I had known it was coming before the story ran. A friend who moves in professional sports circles called me early that morning. Big day for people like us is what he said. I was in Boston covering the marathon bombings. I barely had time to breathe. But I picked up that phone because I had to know. My friend told me who it was and we both went quiet for a second.

I told him I did not really know who Jason Collins was. He filled me in. And we agreed without even saying it directly that it did not matter that Jason was not a household name. Neither was I when I came out two years before him in 2011. What mattered was that he was doing it while he was still playing. Before he left. As a Black man who was about to become a double minority in front of the entire country and did it anyway.

He opened his Sports Illustrated essay with five words. I’m black. And I’m gay.

I know what those words cost. I know what it feels like to gather yourself up and say your truth plainly when you know the world is about to form an opinion about it. When you know your own community might not receive it the way you hoped. When you know the church is going to weigh in. When you know that as a Black man you are already carrying the particular weight of otherness that this country places on you every single day without asking your permission, and you are about to add another weight on top of that one in front of everyone who is watching. I know what that feels like. Jason knew what it felt like. And he did it anyway. Quietly. Without drama. Just the truth, stated plainly, and then he kept going.

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He wore the number 98 his whole career. For Matthew Shepard. The young gay man murdered in Wyoming in 1998. Jason never made a production of it. It was just there. A quiet thing between him and his conscience and anyone paying close enough attention.

He found love. He got married. Tim and I got married in 2024 and Jason married his husband the following year. I did not know his husband. But I am glad he had him. I am glad he had that. He deserved every good thing.

He deserved more flowers while he was here. That is what I keep returning to. We say it every time someone leaves us and we mean it every time and somehow the busyness of being alive keeps getting in the way of saying it to the person directly while they can still hear you. I wish I had called more. I wish we had talked more. But isn’t that always the way with the people who matter to us. We think there is more time. We always think there is more time.

And then one day there is not.

Rest easy Jason Collins. You were brave in the way that counts. The quiet kind of brave. The kind that does not ask for a parade. You changed things for every Black gay kid who came after you and for every one who was already out there somewhere carrying that weight by themselves and wondering if they were the only one. You showed them they were not. You showed them it was possible to tell the truth and keep moving forward and hold your head up.

You changed things. And I did not tell you enough.

Lemon

I wrote about Jason Collins in The Advocate in 2013 when he first came out. You can read that original essay here: https://www.advocate.com/print-issue/current-issue/2013/07/15/black-gay-american-don-lemon