Health Officials say Hantavirus Risk to Public remains low... but concern is skyrocketing

With everything that’s going on in the world.. the war in Iran, the ability to buy a home next to impossible and sky high grocery bills, the last thing we need is another viral outbreak.. but that might just be what’s on the menu.

18 people who were on board the ship where the Hantavirus outbreak happened are now back in the United States. And the people in charge are not exactly the ones you want to be (it’s the same guy who told you to inject or drink a disinfectant to get rid of COVID)

Let’s break down the numbers-

18 are currently back in the United States

2 are in Atlanta

1 person is showing symptoms, 1 person test positive but no symptoms

3 people who were on board the ship have died