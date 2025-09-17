HOT TOPICS | Charlie Kirk Shooting Fallout EXPLODES! - September 17th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript100210HOT TOPICS | Charlie Kirk Shooting Fallout EXPLODES! - September 17th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 17, 2025100210ShareTranscriptThank you Debbie Hupp, Noble Blend, Judith Evans, Sherry@theresnobodytoblame, Kevin Paquette, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Speaks! - September 16th, 202518 hrs ago • Don LemonDon LIVE on the Scene in Washington, D.C.21 hrs ago • Don LemonDon Lemon and Michael Cohen live from the Capitol with the lemon Cohen report23 hrs ago • Don Lemon, Michael Cohen, and Michael FanoneHOT TOPICS | MAGA & Pam Bondi Attempt To DESTROY Free Speech - September 16th, 2025Sep 16 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA's Unhinged Revenge After the Death of Charlie Kirk - September 15th, 2025Sep 15 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | America's Response to Charlie Kirk's Shooting & MAGA's Hypocrisy - September 15th, 2025Sep 15 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Is The Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter MAGA?! - September 12, 2025Sep 12 • Don Lemon