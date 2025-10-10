HOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene in Chicago! - October 10th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript492HOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene in Chicago! - October 10th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonOct 10, 2025492ShareTranscriptThank you Harold Michael Harvey, Working at Height Limited, Rick Kohut, P. J. Schuster, Reba, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | NY AG Letitia James INDICTED & Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes WOKE!18 hrs ago • Don LemonDon lemon and Ahmed Baba on the possible cease-fire in Gaza and other happenings in the world23 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaHOT TOPICS | TDS: Trump Dementia Syndrome - October 9th, 202524 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | D.L. Hughley DESTROYS MAGA Hypocrites! - October 8th, 2025Oct 8 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Must Watch: BREAKING NEWS! - October 8th, 2025Oct 8 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Mike Nellis discuss the ways of the world. And the world is crazy AF!!Oct 8 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisLemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA & Trump Don't Give a F About You! - October 7th, 2025Oct 7 • Don Lemon