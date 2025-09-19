HOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene At the Capitol! Friday News Dump - September 19th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript158314HOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene At the Capitol! Friday News Dump - September 19th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 19, 2025158314ShareTranscriptThank you Judith Evans, Sherry@theresnobodytoblame, Dannys, Pat Noon, Steven Blane, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Is This The Death of Free Speech?! - September 19th, 20251 hr ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says the Media Can't Criticize Him! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel Canceled: Is Free Speech Dead?! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk & Trey Reed - They Didn't Have to Die! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Charlie Kirk Shooting Fallout EXPLODES! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Speaks! - September 16th, 2025Sep 16 • Don LemonDon LIVE on the Scene in Washington, D.C.Sep 16 • Don Lemon