HOT TOPICS | Government SHUTDOWN! - October 1st, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00118118HOT TOPICS | Government SHUTDOWN! - October 1st, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonOct 01, 2025118118ShareThank you Sara Garcia, Julie Christensen, Bob B., Angie T, Judith Evans, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Government Shutdown & Trump's "War From Within" - September 30th, 202518 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | America in Crisis: Shutdown, Shootings & Pure Chaos - September 30th, 2025Sep 30 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Looming Government Shutdown, Mass Shootings & Trump's Attempt to Send Troops to PortlandSep 29 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Yet Another Shooting! White Men...Are You Okay?! - September 29th, 2025Sep 29 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Elon Musk & Steve Bannon In The Epstein Files! ~ With @tarapalmeriSep 26 • Don Lemon and Tara PalmeriHOT TOPICS | Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted After Pressure From Trump - September 26th, 2025Sep 26 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Looming Government Shutdown & Hegseth's Military Meeting - September 25th, 2025Sep 25 • Don Lemon