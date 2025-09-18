HOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel Canceled: Is Free Speech Dead?! - September 18th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript156112HOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel Canceled: Is Free Speech Dead?! - September 18th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 18, 2025156112ShareTranscriptThank you Rich Dornisch 🏳️🌈, Amy Gabrielle, The Mediocre Black Woman, Sara Garcia, Debbie Hupp, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says the Media Can't Criticize Him! - September 18th, 20256 mins ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk & Trey Reed - They Didn't Have to Die! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Charlie Kirk Shooting Fallout EXPLODES! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Speaks! - September 16th, 2025Sep 16 • Don LemonDon LIVE on the Scene in Washington, D.C.Sep 16 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Michael Cohen live from the Capitol with the lemon Cohen reportSep 16 • Don Lemon, Michael Cohen, and Michael FanoneHOT TOPICS | MAGA & Pam Bondi Attempt To DESTROY Free Speech - September 16th, 2025Sep 16 • Don Lemon