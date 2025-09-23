HOT TOPICS | MAJOR NEWS UPDATES: Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump, & Kamala Harris - September 23rd, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1521116HOT TOPICS | MAJOR NEWS UPDATES: Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump, & Kamala Harris - September 23rd, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 23, 20251521116ShareTranscriptThank you Lisa Gonzalez, Jennifer Granville, Debbie Hupp, Judith Evans, Dannys, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel to Return to ABC! - September 22nd, 202521 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Trump RUINS Charlie Kirk Memorial - September 22nd, 2025Sep 22 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Is This The Death of Free Speech?! - September 19th, 2025Sep 19 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene At the Capitol! Friday News Dump - September 19th, 2025Sep 19 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says the Media Can't Criticize Him! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel Canceled: Is Free Speech Dead?! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk & Trey Reed - They Didn't Have to Die! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don Lemon