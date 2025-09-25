HOT TOPICS | Trump's Kimmel Censorship FAIL! - September 25th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript9814HOT TOPICS | Trump's Kimmel Censorship FAIL! - September 25th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 25, 20259814ShareTranscriptThank you Lisa 🌿🔍🔎🌈, Social SLP, Theresa Lease, Judith Evans, Lyse 📎, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Conspiracies Everywhere, What Can We Believe?! - September 24th, 202520 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Donald Trump, Brendan Carr, & MAGA! - September 24th, 2025Sep 24 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Joy Reid LIVE on Jimmy Kimmel & Kamala Harris's New Book - September 23rd, 2025Sep 23 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | MAJOR NEWS UPDATES: Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump, & Kamala Harris - September 23rd, 2025Sep 23 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel to Return to ABC! - September 22nd, 2025Sep 23 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Trump RUINS Charlie Kirk Memorial - September 22nd, 2025Sep 22 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Is This The Death of Free Speech?! - September 19th, 2025Sep 19 • Don Lemon