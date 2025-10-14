There is a silence over Gaza now, but it is not the silence of peace. It is the silence of a cemetery after the mourners have gone home. It hums with memory, with names, with absence. It is the sound of a land trying to remember what it was before the bombs fell.

For the first time in two years, there are no sirens screaming through the night, no explosions lighting up the horizon, no soldiers kicking down doors. But that quiet is heavy, heavier perhaps than the noise ever was. Because silence, after war, does not erase the horror. It amplifies it. It forces us to sit with what is gone and what cannot be brought back.

They call it a ceasefire. Israel and Hamas have agreed to stop shooting, at least for now. Hostages have been released, nearly two thousand Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed, and humanitarian aid is beginning to trickle into a place that has been starved of almost everything, including hope. And for a brief, trembling moment, the world exhales. Yet if you listen closely, the air is still thick with grief. Because there is no truce that can bring back the dead. No agreement that can undo the starvation, the trauma, the orphaned children. There is no deal on Earth that can rebuild a graveyard.

Sixty-seven thousand Palestinians are gone, a third of them children. Another one hundred sixty-nine thousand are injured. More than ninety percent of Gaza’s homes are damaged or destroyed, and nearly eighty percent of its infrastructure is gone. Of thirty-six hospitals, only fourteen still function, and even they are running on fumes. Over seventeen hundred healthcare workers, the very people meant to save lives, were killed trying to do so. Ninety percent of schools are destroyed or repurposed, leaving three quarters of a million children without classrooms to return to. These are not statistics. They are the skeletal remains of a society. From March 2025 onward, Israel’s near-total blockade choked Gaza of food, fuel, medicine, and even water. Starvation is now a weapon of war. UNICEF estimates seventy-one thousand children and seventeen thousand mothers are at risk of acute malnutrition. Nearly half a million people are on the brink of famine. Every single person in Gaza — every one — is classified as food insecure. There are wounds deeper than rubble. Wounds that will not show up in headlines or casualty counts.

And so we find ourselves in this uneasy place, where relief and horror coexist in the same breath. There is gratitude that the bombs have stopped, and there is rage that they ever started. There is hope that rebuilding might begin, and there is despair at how much has been destroyed. Hovering over all of it is the most painful question of all: what does justice look like now? Do not be lulled by the ceasefire. The silence does not absolve anyone of anything. War crimes must still be investigated. Those responsible must still be held to account, not as a gesture but as a matter of principle. Because if accountability is optional, then history will repeat itself, and next time the silence will fall over a different city, a different people.

Rebuilding Gaza cannot mean simply laying new bricks where the old ones fell. It must mean restoring human dignity. It must mean housing and hospitals, water and electricity, schools and libraries. It must mean programs to feed the hungry, heal the traumatized, and educate a generation born into rubble. Anything less would be cosmetic, a coat of paint on a moral failure. And if the world is serious about peace, truly serious, it must confront the deeper sickness that made this war possible: the statelessness, the displacement, the decades-long denial of Palestinian humanity. Without that reckoning, there can be no future. Without that reckoning, this silence will not last.

But we must also confront something even more uncomfortable, something older and deeper than politics. This conflict, like so many before it, has been justified by scripture. It has been waged in the name of beliefs written down by men centuries ago and handed to us as sacred truth. And yet, if we are capable of believing in stories passed from one generation to the next, if we can stake our lives and our wars on the unseen, then surely we can believe in something far more tangible: the worth of a living human being. Surely we can build our moral compass around the breath of a child, the dignity of a mother, the sanctity of a human body, not just the words of prophets we have never met. If our faith cannot stretch far enough to honor life over land, compassion over conquest, humanity over history, then maybe what we are practicing is not faith at all. Maybe it is idolatry. Maybe we are worshipping the past at the expense of the present.

The ceasefire does not get us off the hook. It should make us more uncomfortable, not less. It should not soften our outrage; it should sharpen it. Because the question before us now is not how we stop the next war. It is how we live with ourselves if we do nothing to prevent it. And so I say to those who feel relieved today: do not let that relief become amnesia. And to those who feel despair: do not let that despair turn to resignation.

Let this silence be a mirror. Look into it and ask: what do the people of Gaza deserve? Not what they will be offered. Not what the powerful will decide they are owed. What they deserve — as human beings, as a people, as survivors. We cannot bring back the dead. But we can honor them by demanding a world in which no one else has to die like this. We cannot unmake the graveyards. But we can refuse to build any more. The silence is a miracle, but it is not enough. And if it moves you at all, let it move you to action. Because justice does not arrive on its own. It is built, like every home, every school, every future, by human hands.

Author’s Note:

I wrote these words in the hours after the ceasefire was announced, when the missiles finally stopped and the world exhaled for the first time in two long years. But even in that quiet, the question that haunted me was not about war or politics. It was about who we are, and what we are willing to believe in. If we can accept ancient stories as sacred, then surely we can choose to make human life sacred too.