The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent#99's avatar
Agent#99
2h

It is shameful what we have been reduced to. We used to pride ourselves on being global mediators. Now our own government warmongers within our own borders. It teaches hate in our streets, using knee-bending mouthpieces to do it, the same people who take from the poor to give to the rich. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop on what the "man in charge" called prime waterfront in Gaza. This WH only works on a quid-pro-quo basis; even he called himself "transactional." Sad that it has come to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tess Fuentes's avatar
Tess Fuentes
3h

...tears of different emotions are flowing down while reading this heart-wrenching reality... thank you for expressing our heartaches, our frustrations, our sadness and our hope for God's grace and comfort to our brothers and sisters who are suffering .... May we share their suffering too so their burden will be a bit lighter 😢 🙏🏽 ...thank you so much Don 🙏🏽💙🙌🏿🐾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture