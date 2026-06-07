On April 19, 2023 I sat across from Vivek Ramaswamy on live television and told him the truth.

He had just come from the NRA convention in Indianapolis where he stood in front of a pro-gun audience and claimed that the first gun laws in American history were passed in 1865 specifically to disarm Black Americans. That the NRA played a big role in securing Black freedoms. That Democrats then and now wanted to put Black people back in chains.

And I told him he was wrong. Historically. Factually. Morally wrong.

The Civil War was not fought for Black people to have guns. What followed that war was not freedom. What followed that war was the Black Codes. Convict leasing. Lynching. The systematic destruction of Black wealth from Tulsa to Rosewood. A hundred years of terror dressed up as law. Jim Crow. Poll taxes. Literacy tests. Attack dogs and fire hoses. The entire architecture of American apartheid built brick by brick in the decades after Appomattox. All of it AFTER the Civil War. Not because Black people didn’t have guns. Because white supremacy was not finished. Was not going anywhere. And was not waiting for permission.

And here is the detail that ends Ramaswamy’s argument before it even begins. The NRA was not founded until November 17, 1871. Six years after the Civil War ended. By two Union Army veterans to improve marksmanship among members of the New York National Guard. It was not there in 1865. It did not exist in 1865. It was not protecting anybody in 1865. A man who went to Harvard built an entire argument about Black freedom on an organization that had not yet been born.

And the NRA was not coming to save anybody. Not then. Not ever.

I told him all of that. As a Black man. As a journalist. As a person who wears this history in my skin every single day whether I choose to or not.

He told me we should be able to have this debate regardless of the color of our skin.

I told him when you are in Black skin and you live in this country then you can disagree with me.

Now I want to be honest about something. I had barely paid attention to Vivek Ramaswamy before that morning. He was new to the scene. And the reason I had not been paying closer attention is because under our previous leadership at CNN that interview never would have happened the way it did. When Jeff Zucker ran that network we did not platform liars and political opportunists as if their distortions deserved equal time alongside the truth. If a guest was coming on to peddle demonstrably false historical claims everyone on the show would have known. Everyone would have been prepared. And more than likely Jeff would have looked at the booking and said don’t waste the viewers’ time. Don’t insult their intelligence.

But the leadership had changed. And the decisions reflected different priorities. A different calculation about whose lies were worth amplifying and whose facts were worth defending.

I walked into that studio that morning not knowing any of that would be sitting at the table with me.

And when he started saying what he was saying I could not sit there. I am not built that way. Some lies are too dangerous to let pass in silence. Some distortions of history do too much damage when they go unchallenged. And what Vivek Ramaswamy was doing in that moment was not just wrong. It was the kind of wrong that has consequences. That emboldens. That spreads. That gets repeated on other platforms by other voices until it becomes part of the accepted discourse. Until people stop questioning it. Until it sounds almost reasonable.

I was not going to let that happen. Not while I was sitting right there.

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And here is the part that still bothers me more than anything he said. More than the NRA lies. More than the Civil War distortion. More than what happened to me five days later.

He was invited.

CNN invited him. Gave him a platform. A major national morning show. A place that was supposed to stand for truth and accuracy and journalistic standards. And they put a man on television to lie about Black people and the Civil War without adequate preparation or pushback or context. Just put him on. Like what he was saying was one side of a legitimate debate. Like there were two reasonable perspectives on whether the NRA saved Black America.

There are not two sides to a historical lie. There is the truth and there is the lie. And the media’s insistence on treating them as equivalent is a choice. A deliberate choice. And it has real consequences. For real people. Whose real history gets distorted in real time on national television while the audience watches and absorbs and eventually normalizes what they are hearing.

That is dangerous. Not uncomfortable. Not controversial. Dangerous. Because a people who do not know their own history cannot defend themselves against those who would rewrite it.

Five days later CNN fired me.