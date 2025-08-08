Who needs the discipline of study when you have the license to kill? Who needs the slow sharpening of a mind when the state hands you a badge, a gun, and a target that always looks the same? This week, ICE, the federal arm of Donald Trump’s vision of a whiter America, stripped away even the pretense of professionalism. No college degree. No real age limit. Just bodies in uniform, young enough to still be posting TikToks and old enough to remember when segregation was the law of the land. The only credential that matters is loyalty to the man in the White House.

They call it patriotism. I call it the same America that created slave patrols in the Carolinas and Virginia. White men without formal education were deputized to hunt down what they called “runaways.” They dragged Black women and children from their homes in the night, kicked in doors without warrants, and carried guns not to enforce the law but to enforce a racial order. Those patrols did not require degrees either. They required obedience. And cruelty.

Today they wear tactical vests instead of grey homespun. They drive black SUVs instead of riding horses. But the mission has not changed. Target the bodies the state deems dangerous. In the 18th century, it was the enslaved African. In the 21st, it is the immigrant with brown skin and an accent.

Under Trump’s new directives, ICE no longer pretends to be a professional law enforcement agency. Enforcement and Removal Operations, the branch that storms homes and workplace parking lots, has no degree requirement. Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative wing, technically prefers a bachelor’s degree, but that can be waived for veterans or people with relevant law enforcement or military experience. What the president calls “lowering barriers” is an open door for zealots, xenophobes, and the idle-minded to step into the machinery of state power.

They tell the public it is about arresting murderers and traffickers. But the record shows the knock on the door is just as likely to be for a man whose only crime is overstaying a visa, or for a mother who crossed a desert to save her children’s lives. The cruelty is not a byproduct. It is the point.

And now, with $50,000 signing bonuses and promises of student loan forgiveness, the government is recruiting like the military in wartime. But the war is on our own soil, and the enemy is the neighbor who mows your lawn, the woman who cleans your office, the child who shares a desk with your daughter.

This is not law and order. This is the opposite of law and order. It is the old America remade in camouflage and Kevlar. It is a white nationalist dream given a federal budget. It is the slave patrol reborn, still hunting, still armed, still certain of who deserves to be free and who does not.

History tells us where this road leads. James Baldwin warned that the oppressor will never recognize himself in the mirror. Malcolm X told us the white man will police you, arrest you, beat you, and then accuse you of resisting. And America has shown us, time and again, that when power fears losing control, it lowers the bar for who it will trust to pull the trigger.

Trump’s ICE is not building a workforce. It is building a force. And if we do not call it what it is, a modern-day slave patrol, we will wake up one morning to find that the patrol has already been at our door.