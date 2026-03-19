For weeks, there have been signs. Leaks out of the White House, frustration radiating from the Pentagon like heat off a tarmac. Anyone paying attention could tell that significant members of Trump’s inner circle were not on board with the Iran war. What had yet to materialize was the moment that frustration curdled into something actionable.

That moment has arrived.

Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, not a mid-level functionary, not some anonymous bureaucrat, but the man overseeing America’s entire counterterrorism apparatus, has resigned. In his letter, he was unsparing: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

This is worth sitting with for a moment.

Kent is no pinko. He is not some bleeding heart liberal who wandered into national security by accident. He is a former Green Beret. A Gold Star husband. A man who ran for Congress twice on a hard-right platform and built his career in close alignment with Tulsi Gabbard. He has also, it should be said plainly, maintained ties to extremist figures like Nick Fuentes, which is to say, this is not a good person issuing a principled objection. This is a person from the furthest reaches of Trump’s own ideological coalition, and even he has decided this war is a bridge too far.

When the hardliners start walking out, you have a serious problem.

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Kent’s letter goes further than the resignation itself. He accuses senior Israeli officials and influential American media figures of waging what he calls a “misinformation campaign,” one designed to convince Trump that Iran posed an imminent threat and that a swift victory was within reach. “This was a lie,” he writes, “and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war.” He closes with a direct appeal to the president: You hold the cards.

Read that again. That is not Democratic opposition research. That is not a leak from the resistance. That is a decorated soldier and senior intelligence official, writing to Donald Trump, telling him he was deceived into a war.

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Meanwhile, in the fever swamps of MAGA media, a different kind of civil war is playing out, and it is, in its own way, equally revealing.

Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin are in open combat. By Kelly’s own count, Levin has posted personal attacks against her more than a hundred times. She responded in kind, publicly calling him “Micropenis Mark.” Levin, apparently unable to let this stand, reportedly went to Trump to complain. The president obliged, posting to Truth Social that “those who speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside.” Which is to say: the leader of the free world is now adjudicating petty insults on behalf of a talk radio host who apparently cannot fight his own battles, which, one might observe, does rather prove Kelly’s point.

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Step back and look at the full picture.

You have a top counterterrorism official resigning in protest. You have a formal accusation that this war was built on deliberate misinformation. You have the most influential voices in conservative media tearing each other apart. And you have a president who is pouring gasoline on all of it.

This is not what a confident movement looks like.

This is what happens when the weight of a real-world crisis, one with actual consequences, actual casualties, actual strategic stakes, lands on a political coalition that was constructed entirely for the purposes of winning culture wars, not fighting them.

The cracks were always there. Iran just made them impossible to ignore.