Thank you Amy Gabrielle, The Alfalfa Mail, Dark Side of the Bridge, Tisha, Reba, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Iran, Redistricting, Mifepristone & a Growing Hantavirus Scare
Iran has responded to Donald Trump’s latest proposal with a new set of demands that Trump is already calling “unacceptable.” So where does this go from here?
May 11, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts