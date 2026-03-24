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Iran War Crisis & Economic Crash: No End In Sight!

The war with Iran continues to escalate, and the consequences are hitting hard, from rising gas prices to a weakening economy and growing instability at home.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Mar 24, 2026

Thank you Original Worlds (Ira Robinson), Cathy Stein, elizabeth, Martin D. Vasquez, V for Violet 🆘, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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