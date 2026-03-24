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Is Donald Trump Lying About Negotiations With Iran?!

The gap between reality and rhetoric is getting very hard to ignore. Donald Trump claims that negotiations with Iran are happening, but Iranian officials say otherwise.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Mar 24, 2026

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