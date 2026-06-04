“Last week I asked where is Congress, and this week, they answered. For the longest time, people have been wondering if House and Senate Republicans would ever find their backbone, or if they were just going to keep rolling over for the White House. Well, the breaking point finally arrived, and it happened over—of all things—a billion-dollar ballroom. The administration wanted to include money for ballroom security as part of a border and homeland security funding package, but the Senate parliamentarian stepped in, ruled that this vanity project couldn’t bypass the filibuster, and GOP leadership quietly stripped it from the bill rather than defend it. The leverage is cratering, the spell is breaking, and the fear factor may have officially left the building.