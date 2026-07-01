As we head into this Fourth of July weekend it is usually one filled with backyard BBQ’s and watching fireworks light up the sky or a sunny day at the beach cracking open a good thriller, and perhaps, a cold one. But this year, the thriller isn’t contained in a book, it is real life. And while many are waking up anxious with the thought of student loan payments resuming, or just thinking about how they’re just going to make it to the next payday, they are being greeted with the most insidious of oxymorons, happy July 4th. This isn’t just any July 4th; we are standing right on the precipice of “America 250,” the big semiquincentennial birthday.