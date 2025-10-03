Let’s stop pretending. What happened in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood this week was not law enforcement. It was a military assault on American citizens.

Before dawn, men in fatigues and helmets burst through doors, hurled flash-bang grenades, and deployed drones over an apartment building where families were sleeping. They dragged men, women, and naked children into unmarked vans. Neighbors were seized, zip-tied, and denied lawyers. Belongings were shredded, doors ripped off hinges, lives left in ruins. And the government calls this “Operation Midway Blitz.”

Thirty-seven people were taken. DHS claimed links to drugs, weapons, or gangs. But independent fact-checking found little to substantiate those claims. Some had records. Many did not. Some were U.S. citizens, detained, interrogated, treated like livestock while agents “looked them up.” That is not law enforcement. That is state violence.

And let’s be clear: ICE is not broken. ICE is working exactly as designed. Its mission, its incentives, its culture all reward brutality. Success is measured in bodies processed, numbers arrested, lives disrupted. That’s not a glitch. That’s the system. And the result is what we saw in South Shore: a militarized raid on U.S. citizens in their own homes.

It is time to abolish ICE. Not reform it. Not restrain it. Abolish it. Because this is not about open borders. It’s not about lawlessness. It’s about due process. It’s about the Constitution. It’s about whether we still believe people, immigrant or citizen, have rights that cannot be suspended by a badge and a rifle.

There are alternatives. Federal and local agencies already exist to prosecute crime. Courts already exist to adjudicate it. Real oversight already exists when we choose to use it. The problem is ICE was built outside those checks. It is a rogue agency, unmoored from accountability, rewarded for abuse. And this week, we saw what happens when you let that machine run unchecked.

South Shore was not the first time. Citizens have been seized in courthouses, in parking lots, in hospitals. People with U.S. passports have been dismissed as liars. Detainees have been thrown into solitary confinement for weeks, a practice experts call torture. This is not justice. This is not order. This is cruelty in uniform.

So let’s say it plainly: ICE cannot be reformed. It cannot be trusted. It cannot be saved. It must be abolished. For the sake of law, for the sake of decency, for the sake of the people caught in ICE’s dragnet, citizens and noncitizens alike, South Shore should be the last straw. Because if this is who we let America become, then the raid is not just an assault on a neighborhood. It is an assault on all of us.