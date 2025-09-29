The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary R Manship's avatar
Mary R Manship
6h

I haven't started her book yet.Now I will because you explained why Kampala always sounded so restrained. Unless the Democrats get over themselves we will continue to be Trump's playground. Now that is my version of Dante's hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen Marfell's avatar
Maureen Marfell
3h

I have just finished reading the book. I wish she had not been restrained, but her book gave a good explanation of what was occurring behind the scenes.

Well done article!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture