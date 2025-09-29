I started reading Kamala Harris’s 107 Days over the weekend. Couldn’t put it down. Because this is not the voice of someone trying to tidy up history.

This is a woman grabbing the mic before the spin doctors can rewrite the song, before the donors can rewrite the ending, before the party can airbrush its way out of another failure. And you can feel, page by page, that she knows exactly who doesn’t want her to tell it.

Before the book even dropped, the panic was already in the air. Axelrod called it bad strategy. Donors whispered about unity. The consultants, God bless the consultants, started humming that same old tune about discipline, about staying on message, about not giving the other side any ammunition. But Harris didn’t write this book for them. She wrote it because she was there. Because she watched Joe Biden decide, alone, to run again in 2024. Because she watched him falter. And because when it all fell apart, when the donors panicked, when the polls collapsed, when the country knew the writing was on the wall, they handed her 107 days to pull off the impossible.

“It’s Joe and Jill’s decision,” she writes. “We all said that, like a mantra … In retrospect, I think it was recklessness.” That’s not a line you write if you’re still protecting the party. That’s not a line you write if you still care about the feelings of the consultants or the egos of the men who made those calls. That’s a line you write when you’ve decided the truth matters more than the access, the invitations, the polite applause at the fundraiser in Tribeca. And the minute those words hit print, you could feel the establishment flinch. Because power hates a mirror.

She writes about the campaign from the inside, the chaos, the silences, the moments when she knew she was walking into fire and did it anyway. “I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade,” she admits. And as I read it, I kept thinking: maybe that’s the problem. Maybe too many people in this party were too worried about grenades while the house was already on fire. Because there’s a cost to all that silence. The silence when Biden froze onstage. The silence when Gaza burned. The silence when the party lost the culture wars to people who lie as easily as they breathe. The silence when America, tired, angry, half-broke, went looking for someone who would just say what was happening. And Kamala Harris, like too many Democrats before her, held her tongue until it was too late. That silence didn’t just cost her. It cost the country.

At her first book event in New York, protesters kept interrupting. Over and over again. And she didn’t back down. “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart,” she said. That landed different because we didn’t hear that Kamala Harris in real time last year. Not like that. Not when it might have changed the race. She was there, in the Situation Room, in the Oval, in the briefings. She knew what the administration knew. So when she says it breaks her heart, when she calls it outrageous, it carries more weight than a press secretary’s statement ever could. And maybe that’s what makes this book so raw: the realization that all that truth came after the fact. Because now it reads like a reckoning, but back then it would have read like leadership.

This isn’t the first time Democrats have done this. The party has a long tradition of smothering its own voices, silencing the inconvenient, keeping everybody in line until the election’s over, and then wondering why the voters never felt inspired. Ask Shirley Chisholm. Ask Jesse Jackson. Ask every progressive who was told to “wait their turn” while the same consultants ran the same plays and lost the same voters in the same states. Kamala Harris didn’t just inherit a wounded campaign. She inherited a party that confuses caution for wisdom and silence for strategy. And 107 Days tears the lid off that.

Because here’s the thing: I know this Kamala Harris. The one who, after a contentious debate or a tough town hall, would walk offstage with me and talk about life, marriage, interracial relationships, love. The woman who could be formidable under the lights and then, in the wings, speak with warmth and clarity about things that mattered beyond politics. That’s the Kamala I wanted the world to see. Not the one boxed in by consultants. Not the one told to smile more, to take fewer risks, to never outshine the man at the top of the ticket. The Kamala Harris I know could make you laugh in one breath and break down the state of American democracy in the next. The Kamala Harris I know could have changed the whole race, if the party had let her. If she had let herself.

James Baldwin once wrote that people pay for what they do, and still more for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply by the lives they lead. Reading 107 Days, I kept hearing that line. Because what is this book if not a bill come due? A bill for the party that lost its nerve. A bill for the candidate who waited too long to speak. A bill for all the people who thought playing it safe was safer than telling the truth. Baldwin would have understood this moment. He always understood the danger of too much caution in the face of too much chaos. He knew that power concedes nothing, that silence protects no one, that you cannot tiptoe your way to freedom or justice or even to victory. And 107 Days reads like someone who finally learned that lesson the hard way.

And make no mistake, the party insiders hate this version of her. Because the first draft of history is the one people believe. Harris is making sure it’s hers, not theirs. The donors, the strategists, the people who wanted her to lose gracefully and keep the family secrets, they’re watching her tell it all. And they can’t control it anymore. They wanted her to smile through the loss. To write the polite memoir. To thank everyone on the way out the door. Instead, she named names. And now they’re panicking because the truth has a longer shelf life than their talking points.

What’s striking reading this book, and watching the interviews, is how much Harris is unlearning in public. The Democratic Party Girl voice is gone. She’s looser. Sometimes halting. Sometimes sharp. Sometimes raw enough that you can tell the consultants didn’t get to edit the sentence before it left her mouth. And that’s what makes this moment so electric. Because you can feel her getting freer in real time. On the page. On TV. In town halls. It’s messy. It’s unscripted. It’s late, maybe too late for 2024, but it’s real. And real is rare in politics. She’s getting her sea legs. Or maybe her wings. Because eagles don’t stay grounded forever. They find the wind. They steady up. And then they soar. Watch!