LEMON DROP | Algae, Peeling Paint & Trump’s Reflecting Pool Disaster… Plus Wes Moore on Obama’s Center

It’s time for Don’s Sunday Wrap-Up, where we look back at the week’s biggest stories and what’s coming next. This week: the ever-growing fiasco at Trump’s $14 million Reflecting Pool, complete with algae blooms, peeling liner, and the administration’s insistence that anyone who so much as touches it must be a vandal, plus a much-needed dose of hope as Maryland Governor Wes Moore reflects on what the opening of the Obama Presidential Center means for the future, leadership, and the country. It’s the perfect mix of absurdity, perspective, and everything you need to know heading into the new week.