LEMON DROP | Sotomayor Warns “More People Will Die,” ABC Fights Trump’s FCC & America 250 Chaos

It was another wild week in America, and Don is breaking down the biggest stories you need to know. From major Supreme Court immigration rulings and Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s stark warning that “more people will die,” to a UFC fighter’s bizarre attempt to defend his offensive comments about Michelle Obama, ABC News pushing back against pressure from Trump’s FCC, and the underwhelming kickoff of Trump’s America 250 celebration, Don separates the headlines from the hype and tells you what really mattered this week.