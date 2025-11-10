LEMON DROP | The Democrats Blew It...AGAIN!

After a massive blue wave on Tuesday, Democrats had the wind at their backs and a clear mandate to stand up to Trump’s cruel policies. But instead? Eight Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to reopen the government... without securing a deal on healthcare subsidies.
Now, premiums are set to rise, millions could lose coverage, and MAGA walks away with…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Don Lemon Show to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.