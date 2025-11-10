The Don Lemon Show

LEMON DROP | The Democrats Blew It...AGAIN!

Don Lemon
Nov 10, 2025
After a massive blue wave on Tuesday, Democrats had the wind at their backs and a clear mandate to stand up to Trump’s cruel policies. But instead? Eight Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to reopen the government... without securing a deal on healthcare subsidies.
Now, premiums are set to rise, millions could lose coverage, and MAGA walks away with…

