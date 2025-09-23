Lemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel to Return to ABC! - September 22nd, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript156414Lemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel to Return to ABC! - September 22nd, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 23, 2025156414ShareTranscriptThank you Kristin Lehrer, The Mediocre Black Woman, Leah Anderson, Susan @ The Yoga Community, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | Trump RUINS Charlie Kirk Memorial - September 22nd, 202511 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Is This The Death of Free Speech?! - September 19th, 2025Sep 19 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Don Live On The Scene At the Capitol! Friday News Dump - September 19th, 2025Sep 19 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says the Media Can't Criticize Him! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Jimmy Kimmel Canceled: Is Free Speech Dead?! - September 18th, 2025Sep 18 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk & Trey Reed - They Didn't Have to Die! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Charlie Kirk Shooting Fallout EXPLODES! - September 17th, 2025Sep 17 • Don Lemon