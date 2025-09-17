The Don Lemon Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
29
13

Lemon LIVE at 5 | Charlie Kirk & Trey Reed - They Didn't Have to Die! - September 17th, 2025

A recording from Don Lemon's live video
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Sep 17, 2025
29
13
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Lakeisha | Temple Priestess
,
Susan @ The Yoga Community
,
Noble Blend
,
Sherry@theresnobodytoblame
,
Susan Theriault
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture