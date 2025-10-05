Lemon LIVE at 5 | Diddy Sentencing Shocker! - October 3rd, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript394Lemon LIVE at 5 | Diddy Sentencing Shocker! - October 3rd, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonOct 05, 2025394ShareTranscriptThank you Theresa Lease, Faith Danielle, Resilient_Coach, Dannys, Judith Evans, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | Diddy Sentencing! - October 3rd, 2025Oct 3 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA's Shutdown Showdown - October 2nd, 2025Oct 3 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | MAGA's Shutdown Lies & Don Responds to Megyn Kelly - October 2nd, 2025Oct 2 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Ahmed Baba live on the state of the world and where we go nextOct 2 • Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaLemon LIVE at 5 | Shutdown Showdown! Anthony "Mooch" Scaramucci UNFILTERED!Oct 1 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Mike Nellis live on the government shut down/shakedown. Now what?!Oct 1 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisHOT TOPICS | Government SHUTDOWN! - October 1st, 2025Oct 1 • Don Lemon