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Lemon LIVE at 5 | EXCLUSIVE: Targeted Audio Expert in Nolan Wells Case Joins Don Live!

Tonight, Don is joined by Jeanetta Brantley, the audio expert who first isolated key audio from the Sea Tow distress call that sparked nationwide discussion.
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Don Lemon

Thank you Agent#99, Maureen Drews, Kathleen Hamlin, Stacey carney, MarkJMel, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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