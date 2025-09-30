Lemon LIVE at 5 | Government Shutdown & Trump's "War From Within" - September 30th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00116615Lemon LIVE at 5 | Government Shutdown & Trump's "War From Within" - September 30th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 30, 2025116615ShareThank you Kecia L. Jones, MariaLeeCarta/Scruchina, Judith Evans, Kevin Paquette, Lynn, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | America in Crisis: Shutdown, Shootings & Pure Chaos - September 30th, 20259 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Looming Government Shutdown, Mass Shootings & Trump's Attempt to Send Troops to PortlandSep 29 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Yet Another Shooting! White Men...Are You Okay?! - September 29th, 2025Sep 29 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Elon Musk & Steve Bannon In The Epstein Files! ~ With @tarapalmeriSep 26 • Don Lemon and Tara PalmeriHOT TOPICS | Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted After Pressure From Trump - September 26th, 2025Sep 26 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Looming Government Shutdown & Hegseth's Military Meeting - September 25th, 2025Sep 25 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Trump's Kimmel Censorship FAIL! - September 25th, 2025Sep 25 • Don Lemon